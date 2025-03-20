Santino Bros Wrestling – 20 March 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 03/20/2025

Santino Bros Wrestling presented Fight Night Path To Glory at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros Wrestling
Fight Night Path To Glory
March 20, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA

CGK (Chaz Price and Oscar Manuel Felix) over The Bomb Squad (Cam Gates and The DKC)

Hoss Hogg over Nicoya Chris and Cali Cortez in a Handicap Match

Delilah Doom over Gin Sevani via submission

Chris Nasty over El Primohenio to become the new Santino Bros Wrestling Inner-City Champion

Slice Boogie over Wicked Wickett to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "Santino Bros Wrestling – 20 March 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.