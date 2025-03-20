Santino Bros Wrestling – 20 March 2025 – Results

Santino Bros Wrestling presented Fight Night Path To Glory at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.
Santino Bros Wrestling
Fight Night Path To Glory
March 20, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA
CGK (Chaz Price and Oscar Manuel Felix) over The Bomb Squad (Cam Gates and The DKC)
Hoss Hogg over Nicoya Chris and Cali Cortez in a Handicap Match
Delilah Doom over Gin Sevani via submission
Chris Nasty over El Primohenio to become the new Santino Bros Wrestling Inner-City Champion
Slice Boogie over Wicked Wickett to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
