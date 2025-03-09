All Elite Wrestling presented AEW Revolution at the arena formerly known as Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

AEW Revolution 2025 – Zero Hour

Hologram & Komander over Blake Christian & Lee Johnson in 9:54

Daniel Garcia and The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong) over Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean, and Shane Taylor) in 9:37

Big Boom AJ and The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy) (with Big Justice & The Rizzler) over Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) in 12:54

Adam Page over MJF in 19:04

Mercedes Mone over Momo Watanabe to retain the AEW TBS Championship in 18:18

Swerve Strickland over Ricochet to become the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship in 18:10

Kazuchika Okada over Brody King to retain the AEW Continental Championship in 10:56

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) over The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship in 8:40

Toni Storm over Mariah May in a Hollywood Ending Match to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship in 12:56

Kenny Omega over Konosuke Takeshita to become the new AEW International Champion in 28:30

Will Ospreay over Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match in 28:56

Jon Moxley over Christian Cage and Cope in a Three-Way Match to retain the AEW World Championship in 26:32

