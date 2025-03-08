Rival Pro Wrestling presented The World Is Ours at the American Legion Hall Post #241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for results.
Rival Pro Wrestling
The World Is Ours
March 8, 2025
American Legion Hall Post #241
Baldwin Park, CA
Bad Dude Tito over Tyler Bateman to retain the Rival Pro Wrestling Championship
Johnnie Robbie over Mylo
Adrian Quest over Rey Horus
Journey Fatu over Sonico in a Rival Rules Match
Titus Alexander over Sandra Moone
The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) over Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose) and Cartel de Los Villanos (Wicked Wickett and Chris Nasty) in a Three-Way Match to become the new Rival Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions
Be the first to comment on "Rival Pro Wrestling – 8 March 2025 – Results"