Rival Pro Wrestling – 8 March 2025 – Results

Rival Pro Wrestling presented The World Is Ours at the American Legion Hall Post #241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for results.

Rival Pro Wrestling

The World Is Ours

March 8, 2025

American Legion Hall Post #241

Baldwin Park, CA

Bad Dude Tito over Tyler Bateman to retain the Rival Pro Wrestling Championship

Johnnie Robbie over Mylo

Adrian Quest over Rey Horus

Journey Fatu over Sonico in a Rival Rules Match

Titus Alexander over Sandra Moone

The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) over Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose) and Cartel de Los Villanos (Wicked Wickett and Chris Nasty) in a Three-Way Match to become the new Rival Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions