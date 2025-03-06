Santino Bros Wrestling – 6 March 2025 – Results

Santino Bros Wrestling presented Fight Night Breaking Point at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros Wrestling
Fight Night Breaking Point
March 6, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA

Alec Tomas over Charming Biagio Crescenzo

The D.R.E. over Chaz Price

Koto Hiro ove Cali Cortez

El Primohenio over Rob Shit to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Inner-City Championship

Slice Boogie over Nicoya Chris to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Championship

The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick) over The Bomb Squad (The DKC and Cameron Gates) to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Tag Team Championship

