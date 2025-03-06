Santino Bros Wrestling presented Fight Night Breaking Point at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.
Santino Bros Wrestling
Fight Night Breaking Point
March 6, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA
Alec Tomas over Charming Biagio Crescenzo
The D.R.E. over Chaz Price
Koto Hiro ove Cali Cortez
El Primohenio over Rob Shit to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Inner-City Championship
Slice Boogie over Nicoya Chris to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Championship
The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick) over The Bomb Squad (The DKC and Cameron Gates) to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Tag Team Championship
Be the first to comment on "Santino Bros Wrestling – 6 March 2025 – Results"