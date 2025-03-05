Epic Pro Wrestling to crown first champion on March 15th

Epic Pro Wrestling has announced that it will be crowning its first champion at their next event on March 15th, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

In the main event of Epic Pro Wrestling’s The Meanest of Times on March 15th, Ray Rosas will face Royce Isaacs in a match between two of Epic Pro’s top undefeated wrestlers.

Epic Pro Wrestling announced that the winner of the match will be crowned the inaugural Epic Pro Wrestling Champion.

The announcement was made earlier today through Epic Pro Wrestling’s social media accounts.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s The Meanest of Times is also scheduled to feature the Epic Pro debut of Scorpio Sky, the professional wrestling return of Kidd Bandit, and more.

Here is the full lineup for Epic Pro Wrestling’s The Meanest of Times on March 15th:

Epic Pro Wrestling Championship Match

Ray Rosas vs. Royce Isaacs

Kidd Bandit vs. Johnnie Robbie

Shane Haste and The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) vs. Scorpio Sky, Darwin Finch, and Zokre

The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) vs. The Stoner Bros (Rick Scott and Scott Rick Stoner)

Slice Boogie vs. Alpha Zo

Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose) vs. DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly)

Wicked Wickett vs. Cameron Gates

Adrian Quest vs. Chris Nasty

Tickets for The Meanest of Times are available now on Eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

No streaming or video release information for the show has been announced as of press time. However, it is expected that the show will be available on TrillerTV+ and that details will be announced soon.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s The Meanest of Times takes place on March 15th, 2025 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara Street Park in Cudahy, CA. The Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara Street Park is located at 4835 Clara St., Cudahy, CA 90201. Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

