All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Revolution on Pay-Per-View in Downtown Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, March 9th.

In the main event, Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Cope (Adam Copeland). The match will be Moxley’s fourth title defense of his fourth reign as AEW World Champion.

Konosuke Takeshita will be defending the AEW International Championship against Kenny Omega. The two previously faced each other at AEW All Out in Chicago, Il on September 3rd, 2023 where Takeshita defeated Omega. It will be Takeshita’s 9th defense of the AEW International Championship since defeating previous champion Will Ospreay and Ricochet in a Triple Threat Match on October 12th, 2024.

Toni Storm defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mariah May in the rubber match of their championship trilogy. Mariah May first defeated Toni Storm to become the AEW Women’s World Champion on August 25th, 2024. Storm went on to defeat May in their rematch on February 15th to regain the championship. The third match between Storm and May is being billed as “The Hollywood Ending.” Rules for the match include no disqualifications, no countouts, no rope breaks, and falls counting anywhere. The match will be Storm’s first title defense of her fourth reign as AEW Women’s World Champion.

In the fourth encounter of their current rivalry in AEW, Kyle Fletcher goes up against Will Ospreay in a Steel Cage Match. Ospreay currently leads their AEW singles rivalry 2-1. His previous victory over Fletcher happened in a semi-final match of the Continental Classic 2024 tournament on December 28th, 2024.

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will defend the championship against Stardom’s Momo Watanabe. On January 5th, 2025, Watanabe won the 2025 International Women’s Cup to earn a championship match of her choice in either AEW, CMLL, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, or Stardom. On the February 19th episode of AEW Dynamite, Watanabe announced she would be choosing to face Moné for the TBS Championship. This will be Moné’s 15th defense of the TBS Championship since winning it on May 26th, 2024.

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) will be defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum). This will be the Hurt Syndicate’s second defense of the AEW World Tag Team Championship after defeating Private Party (Quen & Zay) on the January 22nd, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite to become the new champions.

In a rematch of their match on the February 5th, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland will face Ricochet to determine the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship.

MJF will be facing Hangman Page in their first singles encounter against each other since the November 27th, 2019 edition of AEW Dynamite.

The AEW Revolution pre-show is also scheduled to feature TikTok star “Big Boom!” A.J. (with Big Justice) and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe) vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden).

AEW Revolution airs on Pay-Per-View on March 9th, 2025 at 5:00 PM PT. Tickets are currently available at AXS.com.