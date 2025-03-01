Game Changer Wrestling presented GCW The Coldest Winter 3 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
Game Changer Wrestling
GCW The Coldest Winter 3
March 1, 2025
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA
Streamed on TrillerTV+
Megan Bayne over Sandra Moone, Zara Zakher, Vipress, Zayda Steel, and Dark Sheik in a Scramble Match
Starboy Charlie over Sam Stackhouse
Los D’sperados over The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra)
Zack Sabre Jr. over Fuego Del Sol
Effy over Sidney Akeem to retain the Game Changer Wrestling World Championship
Mr. Danger over JKM, Jimmy Lloyd, Rey Horus, Jai Vidal, and Jack Cartwheel in a Scramble Match
Masha Slamovich over Super Crazy to retain the Jersey Championship Wrestling Championship
Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) for the GCW Tag Team Championship ended in a No Contest
Mance Warner over Ciclope
