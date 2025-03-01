Game Changer Wrestling presented GCW The Coldest Winter 3 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

Game Changer Wrestling

GCW The Coldest Winter 3

March 1, 2025

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

Streamed on TrillerTV+

Megan Bayne over Sandra Moone, Zara Zakher, Vipress, Zayda Steel, and Dark Sheik in a Scramble Match

Starboy Charlie over Sam Stackhouse

Los D’sperados over The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra)

Zack Sabre Jr. over Fuego Del Sol

Effy over Sidney Akeem to retain the Game Changer Wrestling World Championship

Mr. Danger over JKM, Jimmy Lloyd, Rey Horus, Jai Vidal, and Jack Cartwheel in a Scramble Match

Masha Slamovich over Super Crazy to retain the Jersey Championship Wrestling Championship

Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) for the GCW Tag Team Championship ended in a No Contest

Mance Warner over Ciclope

Be sure to check out the events page for all the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.