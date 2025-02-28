Game Changer Wrestling – 28 February 2025 – Results

Game Changer Wrestling
GCW I Feel So
February 28th, 2025
National City, CA
Streamted on TrillerTV+

Starboy Charlie over Brooke Havok

Sandra Moore over Zara Zakher

Jimmy Lloyd over Rob Shit

Alec Price over Jack Cartwheel

Cole Radrick over Sam Stackhouse

Fuego Del Sol over Titus Alexander

Super Crazy over Rey Horus

Masha Slamovich over Jordan Cruz to retain the Jersey Championship Wrestling Championship

Drew Parker over Arez

