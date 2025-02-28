Game Changer Wrestling presented GCW I Feel So in National City, CA on February 28th, 2025. Click for results.
Game Changer Wrestling
GCW I Feel So
February 28th, 2025
National City, CA
Streamted on TrillerTV+
Starboy Charlie over Brooke Havok
Sandra Moore over Zara Zakher
Jimmy Lloyd over Rob Shit
Alec Price over Jack Cartwheel
Cole Radrick over Sam Stackhouse
Fuego Del Sol over Titus Alexander
Super Crazy over Rey Horus
Masha Slamovich over Jordan Cruz to retain the Jersey Championship Wrestling Championship
Drew Parker over Arez
