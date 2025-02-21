Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Double Dash Night 1 at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Double Dash Night 1

February 21, 2025

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

HotMaleDotCom (Diego Valens & Maximilien Monclair) over Auntie Hydie & Jeremiah Fresh in 8:01 to advance in the 2025 Double Dash Tournament

Che Cabrera & Nina over Boa Silva & El Primohenio in 7:09 to advance in the 2025 Double Dash Tournament

Yassin Khan over Antonio Rivers in 5:31

Shane Haste over David Madison in 7:41

Miggy Rose & Ray Rosas over Cody Prince & James Angel in 12:57 to advance in the 2025 Double Dash Tournament

Full Send (Bucio & Dustin Daniels) over Danny Divine & J2 Mattioli in 15:30 to advance in the 2025 Double Dash Tournament

Be sure to check out the events page for the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.