Santino Bros Wrestling

Fight Night: Night of Reckoning

February 20th, 2025

VFW Post 8070

Azusa, CA

Chris Nasty over Richie Coy

Cam’s Gate Keepers (Oscar Manuel Felix and Chaz Price) over Too Clean, Too Big (Nicoya Chris and Cali Cortez)

Raunchy Rico over Ultimo Gato Jr.

The Bomb Squad (Cam Gates and The DKC) over The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick) via countout. The Krusty Krew retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Alec Tomas over Slice Boogie

