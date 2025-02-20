Santino Bros Wrestling – 20 February 2025 – Results

Santino Bros Wrestling
Fight Night: Night of Reckoning
February 20th, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA

Chris Nasty over Richie Coy

Cam’s Gate Keepers (Oscar Manuel Felix and Chaz Price) over Too Clean, Too Big (Nicoya Chris and Cali Cortez)

Raunchy Rico over Ultimo Gato Jr.

The Bomb Squad (Cam Gates and The DKC) over The Krusty Krew (Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick) via countout. The Krusty Krew retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Alec Tomas over Slice Boogie

