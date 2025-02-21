DreamSlam Wrestling – 21 February 2025 – Results

DreamSlam Wrestling presented For The Love 2 at the Delhi Center in Santa Ana, CA. Click for results.

DreamSlam Wrestling

For The Love 2

February 21, 2025

Delhi Center

Santa Ana, CA

Adrian Aries over Will Andy and Jon Cortez in a Triple Threat Match

Oscar Manuel Felix over Eli Everfly, Chaz Price, Sonico, and Raymond Bright in a Scramble Match

Barbie Boi over Riillawolf

Koto Hiro over The DKC

Nacho Daddy (Bovi) over Fredy Flores in a Mask vs. Career Match

Delilah Doom over Brooke Havok

Bad Meets Nasty (Chris Nasty and Honest John) over The Wrestlebuddies (Can’t Stop Jamal and Allen Breeze) in a Double Dog Collar Match to retain the DreamSlam Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Jordan Cruz over Wicked Wickett to become the new DreamSlam Wrestling Champion