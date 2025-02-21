House of Lucha presented Nothing 2 Lose in Stanton, CA. Click for results.
House of Lucha
Nothing 2 Lose
February 21, 2025
Stanton, CA
Eli Emerson and Tigre Del Fuego over Jakob Axton and Zombie 6
Cíclope over Charming Crescenzo
Moizilla over Scorpio Sky
Loco over Titus Alexander
Eddie Vice and Juicy Finau over Top G Industries (Big Meat and Nicky Gunz)
Starboy Charlie over Mike Cheq via Disqualification. Mike Cheq retains the House of Lucha Championship
Be the first to comment on "House of Lucha – 21 February 2025 – Results"