House of Lucha – 21 February 2025 – Results

House of Lucha presented Nothing 2 Lose in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

House of Lucha

Nothing 2 Lose

February 21, 2025

Stanton, CA

Eli Emerson and Tigre Del Fuego over Jakob Axton and Zombie 6

Cíclope over Charming Crescenzo

Moizilla over Scorpio Sky

Loco over Titus Alexander

Eddie Vice and Juicy Finau over Top G Industries (Big Meat and Nicky Gunz)

Starboy Charlie over Mike Cheq via Disqualification. Mike Cheq retains the House of Lucha Championship