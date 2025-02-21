Scorpio Sky added to Epic Pro’s March 15th event

Epic Pro Wrestling has announced Scorpio Sky will be making his Epic Pro debut at their March 15th event, the Meanest of Times, in Cudahy, CA.

Along with Scorpio Sky, the promotion also announced this past week the additions of Shane Haste, Zokre, and Dom Kubrick to their March 15th event.

No details as to what match or matches the newly added wrestlers will be in as of press time but an announcement is expected to be made soon.

Epic Pro’s March 15th event is also set to include Ray Rosas vs. Royce Isaacs in the main event with a stipulation to be announced. The Meanest of Times is also scheduled to include the professional wrestling return of Kidd Bandit, who will be going up against Johnnie Robbie.

Epic Pro’s March 15th event will also include:

The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) vs. The Stoner Bros (Rick Scott and Scott Rick Stoner)

Slice Boogie vs. Alpha Zo

Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose) vs. DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly)

Wicked Wickett vs. Cameron Gates

Adrian Quest vs. Chris Nasty

Lucas Riley vs. Darwin Finch

No streaming or video release information for the show has been announced as of press time. However, it is expected that the show will be available on TrillerTV+ and that details will be announced soon.

The Meanest of Times will take place March 15th, 2025 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara Street Park. The Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara Street Park is located at 4835 Clara St. Cudahy, CA 90201. Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

Tickets for the event are currently available at Eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates. Also, be sure to check out the events page for all the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.