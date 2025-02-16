This Wednesday night, Miss Rita’s Lucha Vavoom will be holding a wildfire relief benefit show, I Love LA – Fire Relief Benefit Extravaganza at The Belasco in Downtown Los Angeles.

Wrestlers set to appear at the benefit event include El Hijo del Rey Wagner Jr., the Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera), Ultimo Maldito, and Zokre.

Musical acts set to appear at the benefit event include Donita Sparks, Slim Jim Phantom & Jennie Vee, Charlie Paulson, Love Bailey, Church, Juanita & Juan, David Koechner, and Kitten de Ville.

Dana Gould and Jeff Davis will serve as hosts for the event.

The event will also include live burlesque performances and an art auction.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit Grief and Hope, Best Friends Animal Society, and the Arc Fire-Fighter Fund.

The event is being advertised as an all-ages event.

Miss Rita’s Lucha VaVoom, founded in 2023, is a spinoff of the original Lucha VaVoom. Miss Rita’s Lucha VaVoom is owned and operated by Lucha VaVoom co-founder Rita D’Albert, who started the promotion after the original Lucha VaVoom split into two different brands.

D’Albert’s former co-promoter and Lucha VaVoom co-founder, Liz Fairbairn, went on to start Lucha VaVoom de La Liz. Lucha VaVoom de La Liz will be holding their next event, March Madness, in Downtown Los Angeles on March 6th at the Mayan, located next to The Belasco. The event is being advertised as a 21+ event.

Tickets for Miss Rita’s Lucha VaVoom’s I Love LA – Fire Relief Benefit Extravaganza are available at Livenation.com. For more information on Miss Rita’s Lucha VaVoom and the benefit event, visit www.missritasluchavavoom.com.

The Belasco is located at 1050 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90015.

