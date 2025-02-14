Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Love Drunk at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Love Drunk

February 14, 2025

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Koto Hiro over Miggy Rose

Maximilien Monclair over Antonio Rivers

Cody Prince over Auntie Hydie

Diego Valens over Jeremiah Fresh

El Primohenio over Nina

Danny Divine over J2 Mattioli in an MPW National Championship vs. MPW Championship match via Disqualification. Danny Divine retained the MPW National Championship. J2 Mattioli retained the MPW Championship.

Be sure to check out the events page for the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.