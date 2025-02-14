Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Love Drunk at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Love Drunk
February 14, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Koto Hiro over Miggy Rose
Maximilien Monclair over Antonio Rivers
Cody Prince over Auntie Hydie
Diego Valens over Jeremiah Fresh
El Primohenio over Nina
Danny Divine over J2 Mattioli in an MPW National Championship vs. MPW Championship match via Disqualification. Danny Divine retained the MPW National Championship. J2 Mattioli retained the MPW Championship.
Be sure to check out the events page for the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.
Be the first to comment on "Millennium Pro Wrestling – 14 February 2025 – Results"