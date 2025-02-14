Millennium Pro Wrestling – 14 February 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 02/14/2025

Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Love Drunk
February 14, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Koto Hiro over Miggy Rose

Maximilien Monclair over Antonio Rivers

Cody Prince over Auntie Hydie

Diego Valens over Jeremiah Fresh

El Primohenio over Nina

Danny Divine over J2 Mattioli in an MPW National Championship vs. MPW Championship match via Disqualification. Danny Divine retained the MPW National Championship. J2 Mattioli retained the MPW Championship.

