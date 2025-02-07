Millennium Pro Wrestling – 7 February 2025 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Fury of the Storm at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
Fury of the Storm
February 7, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Roberto Perez over Diego Valens
Jake Redondo over Boa Silva
Koto Hiro over Bucio
Diego Valens & Maximilien Monclair were the last two wrestlers in a Battle Royal that also featured Alejandro Mauricio Fernandez, Antonio Rivers, Auntie Hydie, Boa Silva, Cody Prince, David Madison, Jake Redondo, Nina, Roberto Perez, and Shane Haste. Valens and Monclair will go on to be a tag team at a future show.
G. Sharpe over Leo Canedo
The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli & Jeremiah Fresh) over Danny Divine & Miggy Rose
