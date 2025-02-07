Millennium Pro Wrestling – 7 February 2025 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Fury of the Storm at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Fury of the Storm
February 7, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Roberto Perez over Diego Valens

Jake Redondo over Boa Silva

Koto Hiro over Bucio

Diego Valens & Maximilien Monclair were the last two wrestlers in a Battle Royal that also featured Alejandro Mauricio Fernandez, Antonio Rivers, Auntie Hydie, Boa Silva, Cody Prince, David Madison, Jake Redondo, Nina, Roberto Perez, and Shane Haste. Valens and Monclair will go on to be a tag team at a future show.

G. Sharpe over Leo Canedo

The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli & Jeremiah Fresh) over Danny Divine & Miggy Rose

