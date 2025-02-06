Santino Bros Wrestling presented Fight Night Deception Rising at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros Wrestling

Fight Night: Deception Rising

February 6th, 2025

VFW Post 8070

Azusa, CA

El Primohenio over Eli Everfly to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner City Champion

D.R.E. over Biagio Crescenzo

Richie Coy and Darwin Finch over Cam’s Gate Keepers (Chaz Price and Oscar Manuel Felix)

Che Cabrera over Playboy J Lopez

The Krusty Crew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) over The Ring Wormz (Rob Shit and Chuck Devine) to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Slice Boogie over Zokre to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

