Santino Bros Wrestling – 6 February 2025 – Results

Santino Bros Wrestling presented Fight Night Deception Rising at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA.Santino Bros Wrestling presented Fight Night Deception Rising at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA.

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 02/06/2025

Santino Bros Wrestling presented Fight Night Deception Rising at the VFW Post 8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros Wrestling
Fight Night: Deception Rising
February 6th, 2025
VFW Post 8070
Azusa, CA

El Primohenio over Eli Everfly to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner City Champion

D.R.E. over Biagio Crescenzo

Richie Coy and Darwin Finch over Cam’s Gate Keepers (Chaz Price and Oscar Manuel Felix)

Che Cabrera over Playboy J Lopez

The Krusty Crew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) over The Ring Wormz (Rob Shit and Chuck Devine) to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Slice Boogie over Zokre to retain the Santino Bros Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

Be sure to check out the events page for the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "Santino Bros Wrestling – 6 February 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.