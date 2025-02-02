Primal Pro Wrestling – 2 February 2025 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling
Primal Rage
February 2, 2025
National City, CA

The Pumpline (Antonio Rivers & Boa Silva) over The Unguided (Damian Drake & Matt Vandagriff) to retain the Primal Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship

El Mexica over Javi Baja

Mathiastarix (Astarix & Mathias) over The Block (JF3000 & Xander Phillips)

Yassin Khan over Tariq Tarvos

Robin Shaw over Griz

Jake Redondo over Jeremiah Fresh via Disqualification. Jeremiah Fresh retains the Primal Pro Wrestling Championship

J2 Mattioli over Super Crazy

