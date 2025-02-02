Primal Pro Wrestling – 2 February 2025 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling presented Primal Rage in National City, CA. Click for results.
Primal Pro Wrestling
Primal Rage
February 2, 2025
National City, CA
The Pumpline (Antonio Rivers & Boa Silva) over The Unguided (Damian Drake & Matt Vandagriff) to retain the Primal Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship
El Mexica over Javi Baja
Mathiastarix (Astarix & Mathias) over The Block (JF3000 & Xander Phillips)
Yassin Khan over Tariq Tarvos
Robin Shaw over Griz
Jake Redondo over Jeremiah Fresh via Disqualification. Jeremiah Fresh retains the Primal Pro Wrestling Championship
J2 Mattioli over Super Crazy
