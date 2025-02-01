Epic Pro Wrestling has announced Kidd Bandit will be returning to professional wrestling at their March 15th event in Cudahy, CA.

The event will be the first match Kidd Bandit has had since September 2023 after going on hiatus due to medical issues. Bandit’s last appearance in Southern California was on September 10th, 2023 at West Coast Pro’s event at Don Quicote in Los Angeles, CA.

No opponent has been announced for Kidd Bandit’s return match as of press time.

Epic Pro Wrestling – The Meanest of Times in Los Angeles, CA – March 15th – 7 PM
Featuring the professional wrestling return of Kidd Bandit!
Tickets: themeanestoftimes.eventbrite.com

Epic Pro Wrestling’s March 15th event, The Meanest of Times, is set to take place at the Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara Street Park in Cudahy, CA.

Matches announced for the event include The Stoner Bros (Rick Scott and Scott Rick Stoner) vs. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera), Alpha Zo vs. Slice Boogie, Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose) vs. DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly), Cameron Gates vs. Wicked Wickett, and Adrian Quest vs. Chris Nasty.

The Meanest of Times is also scheduled to feature Johnnie Robbie, Ray Rosas, Royce Isaacs, Lucas Riley, and Darwin Finch.

No streaming or video release information for the show has been announced as of press time. However, it is expected that the show will be available on TrillerTV+.

The Meanest of Times will take place March 15th, 2025 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara Street Park. The Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara Street Park is located at 4835 Clara St. Cudahy, CA 90201. Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

Tickets for the event are currently available at Eventbrite.com, and remaining tickets will be available at the door.

