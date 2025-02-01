Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling – 31 January 2025 – Results

Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling presented It Was Written 3 at the American Legion Post 299 in Chino, CA. Click for results.
Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling
It Was Written 3
January 31, 2025
American Legion Post #299
Chino, CA
Cameron Gates vs. Bret The Threat ended in a No Contest and was re-started as a tag team match with Alec Tomas teaming with Gates and Jiah Jewell teaming with Bret The Threat
The Gator Gangstas (Bret The Threat and Jiah Jewell) over The Gateway (Cameron Gates and Alec Tomas) to qualify for the 2025 Tag Team Marathon Match
El Primohenio over Wicked Wickett to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Pound 4 Pound Championship
The Pretty City Express (Devin Reno and Christopher Landon Anthony Streeter) over The World Class Wrecking Crew to become the new Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions
Chris Nasty over CJ Tino
Honest John over Ray Rosas
Scorpio Sky over G-Sharpe
Delilah Doom over J-Rod to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship
Slice Boogie over Lucas Riley and Dom Kubrick to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Championship
