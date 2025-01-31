Millennium Pro Wrestling – 31 January 2025 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
King of the Beach
January 31, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Jordan Oasis over Jack Cartwheel

Nina over Xander Phillips

Full Send (Bucio & Dustin Daniels) over Jake Maze & Jake Redondo to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship

Koto Hiro over Maximilien Monclair

Che Cabrera over Leo Canedo

J2 Mattioli over Miggy Rose to retain the MPW Championship

