Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW King of the Beach at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
King of the Beach
January 31, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Jordan Oasis over Jack Cartwheel
Nina over Xander Phillips
Full Send (Bucio & Dustin Daniels) over Jake Maze & Jake Redondo to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship
Koto Hiro over Maximilien Monclair
Che Cabrera over Leo Canedo
J2 Mattioli over Miggy Rose to retain the MPW Championship
Be the first to comment on "Millennium Pro Wrestling – 31 January 2025 – Results"