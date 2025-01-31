Millennium Pro Wrestling – 31 January 2025 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW King of the Beach at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

King of the Beach

January 31, 2025

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Jordan Oasis over Jack Cartwheel

Nina over Xander Phillips

Full Send (Bucio & Dustin Daniels) over Jake Maze & Jake Redondo to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship

Koto Hiro over Maximilien Monclair

Che Cabrera over Leo Canedo

J2 Mattioli over Miggy Rose to retain the MPW Championship