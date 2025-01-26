Primal Pro Wrestling – 26 January 2025 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling presented Eye of the Tiger in National City, CA. Click for results.

Primal Pro Wrestling

Eye of the Tiger

January 26, 2025

National City, CA

Zara Zakher over Chris Nasty

Mathiastarix (Astarix & Mathias) over 24K (Michael Hopkins & Miggy Rose)

J2 Mattioli over Flama in a Hair vs. Mask match to win Flama’s mask

Jake Redondo over Blake Daniels, El Mexica, Frankie Flaco, G. Sharpe, Gustavo Perez, Jake Maze, Javi Baja, Tariq Tarvos, Tu Tang, and Zuke in a Battle Royal to become the #1 Contender for the Primal Pro Wrestling Championship

The Pumpline (Antonio Rivers & Boa Silva) over The Block (JF3000 & Xander Phillips) to become the first Primal Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions

Yassin Khan over Leo Canedo in a Street Fight

Jeremiah Fresh over CJ Tino to retain the Primal Pro Wrestling Championship