NTLL – 25 January 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Night of the Victoria at Transplants Brewery in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.

New Tradition Lucha Libre

Night of the Victoria

January 25, 2025

Transplants Brewery

Palmdale, CA

Auntie Hydie over Mainey

Hit Girl over Miko Alana

Mylo over Clara Carreras

Johnnie Robbie over Zayda Steel

Lady Lee vs. Janai Kai ended in a Double Countout. Lady Lee retains the NTLL Khutulun Championship.

La Hija de Gatubela over Natalia Markova to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship