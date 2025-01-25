NTLL – 25 January 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre
Night of the Victoria
January 25, 2025
Transplants Brewery
Palmdale, CA

Auntie Hydie over Mainey

Hit Girl over Miko Alana

Mylo over Clara Carreras

Johnnie Robbie over Zayda Steel

Lady Lee vs. Janai Kai ended in a Double Countout. Lady Lee retains the NTLL Khutulun Championship.

La Hija de Gatubela over Natalia Markova to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship

