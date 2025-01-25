NTLL – 25 January 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Night of the Victoria at Transplants Brewery in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
Night of the Victoria
January 25, 2025
Transplants Brewery
Palmdale, CA
Auntie Hydie over Mainey
Hit Girl over Miko Alana
Mylo over Clara Carreras
Johnnie Robbie over Zayda Steel
Lady Lee vs. Janai Kai ended in a Double Countout. Lady Lee retains the NTLL Khutulun Championship.
La Hija de Gatubela over Natalia Markova to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship
