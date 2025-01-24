House of Lucha – 24 January 2025 – Results

House of Lucha presented Gangsta’s Paradise in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

House of Lucha

Gangsta’s Paradise

January 24, 2025

Stanton, CA

Charming Crescenzo over Eddie Vice

Chris Nasty and Lady Pink over Jakob Axton and Kitsune

Loco over Honest John

Mike Chex over Che Cabrera to retain the House of Lucha Championship

Eddie Vice won an Ultimate Opportunity Battle Royal, last eliminating Chris Nasty

Order of entry

Eddie Vice

Angel Vega

Jakob Axton

Nicky Gunz

Zombie 6

Junji Lahleka

Zachery Zak

Big Meat

Moizilla

Will Andy

Raymond Bright

Charles Thomas Edwards

Sinister

Eli Emerson

Charming Crescenzo

Lady Pink

Loco

Honest John

Chris Nasty

Kitsune

Freddy Havoc

Tigre Del Fuego