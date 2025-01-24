House of Lucha – 24 January 2025 – Results

House of Lucha presented Gangsta’s Paradise in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

House of Lucha
Gangsta’s Paradise
January 24, 2025
Stanton, CA

Charming Crescenzo over Eddie Vice

Chris Nasty and Lady Pink over Jakob Axton and Kitsune

Loco over Honest John

Mike Chex over Che Cabrera to retain the House of Lucha Championship

Eddie Vice won an Ultimate Opportunity Battle Royal, last eliminating Chris Nasty
Order of entry
Eddie Vice
Angel Vega
Jakob Axton
Nicky Gunz
Zombie 6
Junji Lahleka
Zachery Zak
Big Meat
Moizilla
Will Andy
Raymond Bright
Charles Thomas Edwards
Sinister
Eli Emerson
Charming Crescenzo
Lady Pink
Loco
Honest John
Chris Nasty
Kitsune
Freddy Havoc
Tigre Del Fuego

