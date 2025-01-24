Millennium Pro Wrestling – 24 January 2025 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Heavy Rain at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Heavy Rain
January 24, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Royce Isaacs over Zane Jay (special referee: Josh Barnett)

James Angel over Cody Prince

Full Send (Bucio & Dustin Daniels) over The Heartless Kings (Jeremiah Fresh & Rebel Storm) to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions

Maximilien Monclair over Diego Valens

Danny Divine over Nina to retain the MPW National Championship

J2 Mattioli over Miggy Rose and Ray Rosas in a Triple Threat Match to become the new MPW Champion

