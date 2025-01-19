East Los Lucha – 19 January 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 01/19/2025

East Los Lucha
East Los vs. The World
January 19, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA

JKM over Honest John

DoomBarbies (Delilah Doom and Barbie Boi) over The Family (Dante King and Charming Crescenzo)

Chaz Price over Adrian Rain and Alec Tomas in a Triple Threat Match

Fatal and Red Spider over Platonic Romance (Richie Roy and Damian Desire)

Oscar Manuel Felix over Skalibur to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship

Chris Nasty over Koto Hiro

Gypsy Mac vs. Lois Grain ended in a No Contest

Doble Cara over Destiny

