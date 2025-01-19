East Los Lucha presented East Los vs. The World at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
East Los Lucha
East Los vs. The World
January 19, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA
JKM over Honest John
DoomBarbies (Delilah Doom and Barbie Boi) over The Family (Dante King and Charming Crescenzo)
Chaz Price over Adrian Rain and Alec Tomas in a Triple Threat Match
Fatal and Red Spider over Platonic Romance (Richie Roy and Damian Desire)
Oscar Manuel Felix over Skalibur to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship
Chris Nasty over Koto Hiro
Gypsy Mac vs. Lois Grain ended in a No Contest
Doble Cara over Destiny
