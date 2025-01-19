East Los Lucha presented East Los vs. The World at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

East Los Lucha

East Los vs. The World

January 19, 2025

Don Quixote

Los Angeles, CA

JKM over Honest John

DoomBarbies (Delilah Doom and Barbie Boi) over The Family (Dante King and Charming Crescenzo)

Chaz Price over Adrian Rain and Alec Tomas in a Triple Threat Match

Fatal and Red Spider over Platonic Romance (Richie Roy and Damian Desire)

Oscar Manuel Felix over Skalibur to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship

Chris Nasty over Koto Hiro

Gypsy Mac vs. Lois Grain ended in a No Contest

Doble Cara over Destiny