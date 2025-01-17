Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Identity Crisis at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
Identity Crisis
January 17, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
J2 Mattioli over Dustin Daniels
Damian Drake over Draven Silvera
Yassin Khan over Bucio
James Angel over Cody Prince
Nina over Diego Valens
Zara Zakher over Matt Vandagriff
