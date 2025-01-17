Millennium Pro Wrestling – 17 January 2025 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Identity Crisis at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA.Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Identity Crisis at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA.

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 01/17/2025

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Identity Crisis at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Identity Crisis
January 17, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

J2 Mattioli over Dustin Daniels

Damian Drake over Draven Silvera

Yassin Khan over Bucio

James Angel over Cody Prince

Nina over Diego Valens

Zara Zakher over Matt Vandagriff

Be sure to check out the events page for the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "Millennium Pro Wrestling – 17 January 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.