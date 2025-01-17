World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Smackdown on USA Network at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. Click for results and spoilers.

WWE Speed

Chris Sabin over Grayson Waller

WWE Smackdown on USA Network

Bianca Belair and Naomi over Candice LeRae and Nia Jas

Jimmy Uso over Carmelo Hayes via Disqualification

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) over Los Garza (Angel Garza and Berto)

Piper Niven over B-Fab

Kevin Owens over Rey Mysterio

Tiffany Stratton over Bayley to retain the WWE Women’s Championship

