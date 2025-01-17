World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Smackdown on USA Network at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. Click for results and spoilers.
World Wrestling Entertainment
Smackdown and Speed
January 17, 2025
Pechanga Arena
San Diego, CA
WWE Speed
Chris Sabin over Grayson Waller
WWE Smackdown on USA Network
Bianca Belair and Naomi over Candice LeRae and Nia Jas
Jimmy Uso over Carmelo Hayes via Disqualification
The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) over Los Garza (Angel Garza and Berto)
Piper Niven over B-Fab
Kevin Owens over Rey Mysterio
Tiffany Stratton over Bayley to retain the WWE Women’s Championship
