WWE Smackdown – 17 January 2025 – Results

World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Smackdown on USA Network at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Smackdown on USA Network at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 01/17/2025

World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Smackdown on USA Network at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. Click for results and spoilers.

World Wrestling Entertainment
Smackdown and Speed
January 17, 2025
Pechanga Arena
San Diego, CA

WWE Speed
Chris Sabin over Grayson Waller

WWE Smackdown on USA Network
Bianca Belair and Naomi over Candice LeRae and Nia Jas

Jimmy Uso over Carmelo Hayes via Disqualification

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) over Los Garza (Angel Garza and Berto)

Piper Niven over B-Fab

Kevin Owens over Rey Mysterio

Tiffany Stratton over Bayley to retain the WWE Women’s Championship

Be sure to check out the events page for the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "WWE Smackdown – 17 January 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.