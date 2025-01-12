Primal Pro Wrestling – 12 January 2025 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling
Primal Rage
January 12, 2025
National City, CA

The Pumpline (Boa Silva, Antonio Rivers, and CJ Tino) over Jeremiah Fresh and The Block (Xander Phillips and JF300)

Miggy Rose over Mathias

Jake Redono over Jake Maze and Joey Lancaster in a Triple Threat Match

Yassin Khan over Leo Canedo via Disqualification

Astarix over Michael Hopkins

Chris Nasty and Flama over J2 Mattioli and Zara Zakher

The Rebel Storm over Coach Mack Wilkes in a Detention Match

