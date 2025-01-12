Primal Pro Wrestling – 12 January 2025 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling Primal Rage took place in National City, CA. Click for results.
Primal Pro Wrestling
Primal Rage
January 12, 2025
National City, CA
The Pumpline (Boa Silva, Antonio Rivers, and CJ Tino) over Jeremiah Fresh and The Block (Xander Phillips and JF300)
Miggy Rose over Mathias
Jake Redono over Jake Maze and Joey Lancaster in a Triple Threat Match
Yassin Khan over Leo Canedo via Disqualification
Astarix over Michael Hopkins
Chris Nasty and Flama over J2 Mattioli and Zara Zakher
The Rebel Storm over Coach Mack Wilkes in a Detention Match
