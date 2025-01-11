DreamSlam Wrestling presented SlamDown at Gamecraft Brewing Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Click for results.
DreamSlam Wrestling
SlamDown
January 11, 2025
Gamecraft Brewing Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Chaz Price over Raymond Bright
The Faithful (Freddy Flores and Rillawolf) vs. Nacho Daddy (Bovi) and Barbie Boi ended in a Double Count Out
Lois Grain over Angie Savage
Allan Breeze over Jake Redondo
Party Juggernauts (Mikey O’Shea and Guy Cool) over Rico Brothers (Ray and Mando Rico)
Mike Chex over Tigre Del Fuego via technical submission in a No Disqualification Match to retain the House of Lucha Heavyweight Championship
Loco over Zokre
Charming Crescenzo, Eli Everfly, and Wicked Wickett over El Primohenio, Alec Tomas, and Leo Canedo
