DreamSlam Wrestling presented SlamDown at Gamecraft Brewing Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Click for results.

DreamSlam Wrestling

SlamDown

January 11, 2025

Gamecraft Brewing Anaheim

Anaheim, CA

Chaz Price over Raymond Bright

The Faithful (Freddy Flores and Rillawolf) vs. Nacho Daddy (Bovi) and Barbie Boi ended in a Double Count Out

Lois Grain over Angie Savage

Allan Breeze over Jake Redondo

Party Juggernauts (Mikey O’Shea and Guy Cool) over Rico Brothers (Ray and Mando Rico)

Mike Chex over Tigre Del Fuego via technical submission in a No Disqualification Match to retain the House of Lucha Heavyweight Championship

Loco over Zokre

Charming Crescenzo, Eli Everfly, and Wicked Wickett over El Primohenio, Alec Tomas, and Leo Canedo

