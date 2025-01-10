Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Rose and Thorn at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Rose and Thorn
January 10, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Danny Divine over Jake Maze
Dustin Daniels over Boa Silva
J2 Mattioli over Nina
Che Cabrera over Bucio
Draven Silvera over Diego Valens
The Heartless Kings (The Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over Ray Rosas and Miggy Rose to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship
Be sure to check out the events page for the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.
Be the first to comment on "Millennium Pro Wrestling – 10 January 2025 – Results"