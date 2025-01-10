Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Rose and Thorn at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Rose and Thorn

January 10, 2025

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Danny Divine over Jake Maze

Dustin Daniels over Boa Silva

J2 Mattioli over Nina

Che Cabrera over Bucio

Draven Silvera over Diego Valens

The Heartless Kings (The Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over Ray Rosas and Miggy Rose to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship

Be sure to check out the events page for the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.