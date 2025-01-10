Millennium Pro Wrestling – 10 January 2025 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Rose and Thorn at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Rose and Thorn
January 10, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Danny Divine over Jake Maze

Dustin Daniels over Boa Silva

J2 Mattioli over Nina

Che Cabrera over Bucio

Draven Silvera over Diego Valens

The Heartless Kings (The Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over Ray Rosas and Miggy Rose to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship

