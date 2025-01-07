World Wrestling Entertainment presented NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 on The CW at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results and spoilers.
World Wrestling Entertainment
NXT New Year’s Evil 2025
January 7, 2025
Shrine Expo Hall
Los Angeles, CA
WWE Main Event
Akira Tozawa and Otis over No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne and Tavion Heights)
WWE NXT on The CW
Giulia over Roxanne Perez to become the NXT Women’s Champion
Stephanie Vaquer over Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade, and Lola Vice in a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the #1 contender for the NXT North American Women’s Championship
Gigi Dolin, Shotzi, and Tatum Paxley over Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx)
Lexis King over Charlie Dempsey to win the NXT Heritage Cup
Oba Femi over Eddy Thorpe and Trick Williams in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT Champion
Note:
- The Rock made an appearance to close The CW broadcast of New Year’s Evil.
