World Wrestling Entertainment

NXT New Year’s Evil 2025

January 7, 2025

Shrine Expo Hall

Los Angeles, CA

WWE Main Event

Akira Tozawa and Otis over No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne and Tavion Heights)

WWE NXT on The CW

Giulia over Roxanne Perez to become the NXT Women’s Champion

Stephanie Vaquer over Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade, and Lola Vice in a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the #1 contender for the NXT North American Women’s Championship

Gigi Dolin, Shotzi, and Tatum Paxley over Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx)

Lexis King over Charlie Dempsey to win the NXT Heritage Cup

Oba Femi over Eddy Thorpe and Trick Williams in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT Champion

Note:

The Rock made an appearance to close The CW broadcast of New Year’s Evil.

