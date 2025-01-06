World Wrestling Entertainment presented WWE Monday Night Raw at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Monday Night Raw

January 6, 2025

Intuit Dome

Inglewood, CA

Roman Reigns over Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match in 21:29

Rhea Ripley over Liv Morgan in 11:41 to become the new WWE Women’s World Champion

Jey Uso over Drew McIntyre in 10:16

CM Punk over Seth Rollins in 18:57

Notes:

This was WWE’s debut broadcast on Netflix and the first WWE event held at the Intuit Dome.

Triple H and The Rock made appearances to start the show.

John Cena made an appearance as part of his retirement tour and announced that he is entering the 2025 Royal Rumble.

The Undertaker appeared and celebrated Rhea Ripley’s title win.

Travis Scott made an appearance and accompanied Jey Uso to the ring for his match with Drew McIntyre.

Hulk Hogan appeared and was booed by the crowd.

