Millennium Pro Wrestling – 3 January 2025 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW 2K25 at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA.Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW 2K25 at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA.

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 01/03/2025

Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW 2K25 at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW 2K25
January 3, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Miggy Rose over Elijah Friday to retain the MPW Championship

J2 Mattioli over Jake Redondo

Che Cabrera over Ray Rosas

G-Sharpe over Diego Valens

Danny Divine over David Madison to retain the MPW National Championship

The Heartless Kings (The Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over Dustin Daniels and Draven Silvera to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship

Be sure to check out the events page for the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "Millennium Pro Wrestling – 3 January 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.