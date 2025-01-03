Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW 2K25 at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW 2K25
January 3, 2025
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Miggy Rose over Elijah Friday to retain the MPW Championship
J2 Mattioli over Jake Redondo
Che Cabrera over Ray Rosas
G-Sharpe over Diego Valens
Danny Divine over David Madison to retain the MPW National Championship
The Heartless Kings (The Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over Dustin Daniels and Draven Silvera to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship
