Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW 2K25 at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW 2K25

January 3, 2025

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Miggy Rose over Elijah Friday to retain the MPW Championship

J2 Mattioli over Jake Redondo

Che Cabrera over Ray Rosas

G-Sharpe over Diego Valens

Danny Divine over David Madison to retain the MPW National Championship

The Heartless Kings (The Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over Dustin Daniels and Draven Silvera to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship

