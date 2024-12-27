Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Out With a Bang at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Out With a Bang
December 27, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Damian Drake over El Primohenio
Draven Silvera over Matt Vandagriff
The Pump Line (Antonio Rivers and Boa Silva) over Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio)
David Madison over AMF
J2 Mattioli over Ray Rosas
Miggy Rose over Diego Valens via submission to retain the MPW Championship
Be sure to check out the events page for the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.
Be the first to comment on "Millennium Pro Wrestling – 27 December 2024 – Results"