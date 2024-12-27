Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Out With a Bang at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Out With a Bang

December 27, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Damian Drake over El Primohenio

Draven Silvera over Matt Vandagriff

The Pump Line (Antonio Rivers and Boa Silva) over Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio)

David Madison over AMF

J2 Mattioli over Ray Rosas

Miggy Rose over Diego Valens via submission to retain the MPW Championship

