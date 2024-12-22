East Los Lucha presented East Los Xmas at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

East Los Lucha

East Los Xmas

December 22, 2024

Don Quixote

Los Angeles, CA

Dante King over JKM, Chaz Price, and Ray Rico

Red Spider and Brujito over East Los Tigers (Tigre Del Fuego and Tigre Pequeno)

Skalibur over Chris Nasty

Santa Claus (Big Dick Hoss) over Barbie Boi, Nina, El Primohenio, Robby Phoenix, Adrian Rain, Jaguar De Oro, El Catrin, Chris Nicoya, and Ultimo Gato in a Christmas Jamboree Match

Order of entry:

Ultimo Gato

Chris Nicoya

El Catrin

Robby Phoenix

Barbie Boi

Jaguar De Oro

Nina

Adrian Rain

El Primohenio

Santa Claus (Big Dick Hoss)

Oscar Manuel Felix over Charming Biagio Crescenzo to become the interim East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Champion

Gypsy Mac over Delilah Doom

Doble Cara over Matt Vandagriff in a Miracle on Olympic Street Fight to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship

