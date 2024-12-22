East Los Lucha presented East Los Xmas at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
East Los Lucha
East Los Xmas
December 22, 2024
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA
Dante King over JKM, Chaz Price, and Ray Rico
Red Spider and Brujito over East Los Tigers (Tigre Del Fuego and Tigre Pequeno)
Skalibur over Chris Nasty
Santa Claus (Big Dick Hoss) over Barbie Boi, Nina, El Primohenio, Robby Phoenix, Adrian Rain, Jaguar De Oro, El Catrin, Chris Nicoya, and Ultimo Gato in a Christmas Jamboree Match
Order of entry:
Ultimo Gato
Chris Nicoya
El Catrin
Robby Phoenix
Barbie Boi
Jaguar De Oro
Nina
Adrian Rain
El Primohenio
Santa Claus (Big Dick Hoss)
Oscar Manuel Felix over Charming Biagio Crescenzo to become the interim East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Champion
Gypsy Mac over Delilah Doom
Doble Cara over Matt Vandagriff in a Miracle on Olympic Street Fight to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship
