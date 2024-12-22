Primal Pro Wrestling – 22 December 2024 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling Primal Rage took place in National City, CA. Click for results.
Primal Pro Wrestling
Primal Rage
December 22, 2024
National City, CA
Mainey over Miko Alana
24K (Miggy Rose and Michael Hopkins) over Mike Cunningham and Jake Redondo
Jeremiah Fresh over Boa Silva
Jake Maze and Arath Arellano over Jiah Jewell and Dropkick
Yassin Khan over Joey Lancaster
The Rebel Storm over The Locker Room (Gustavo Perez & Javi Baja) in a 2 vs. 1 Handicap Match
Flama over J2 Mattioli
