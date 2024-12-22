Primal Pro Wrestling – 22 December 2024 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling Primal Rage took place in National City, CA. Click for results.

Primal Pro Wrestling

Primal Rage

December 22, 2024

National City, CA

Mainey over Miko Alana

24K (Miggy Rose and Michael Hopkins) over Mike Cunningham and Jake Redondo

Jeremiah Fresh over Boa Silva

Jake Maze and Arath Arellano over Jiah Jewell and Dropkick

Yassin Khan over Joey Lancaster

The Rebel Storm over The Locker Room (Gustavo Perez & Javi Baja) in a 2 vs. 1 Handicap Match

Flama over J2 Mattioli

