House of Lucha presented House of Lucha Final Battle at Gamecraft Brewing Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. Click for results.

House of Lucha

Final Battle

December 20, 2024

Gamecraft Brewing Anaheim

Anaheim, CA

(Note: This show featured a series of matches between Top G Industries and House of Lucha for control of House of Lucha)

Big Meat (Top G Industries) over Jakob Axton (House of Lucha) (1-0 Top G Industries)

Top G Industries (Chris Nasty and Nicky Gunz) over Moizilla and Tigre Del Fuego (House of Lucha) (2-0 Top G Industries)

Loco (House of Lucha) over Charming Crescenzo (Top G Industries) (2-1 Top G Industries)

Rancho Camacho (House of Lucha) over Honest John (Top G Industries) (Series tied 2-2)

Eddie Vice (House of Lucha) over Mike Cheq (Top G Industries) via Disqualification. Mike Cheq retains the House of Lucha Championship (House of Lucha wins the series 3-2 and retains control of House of Lucha)

