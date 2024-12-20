Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Naughty or Nice 2024 at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Naughty or Nice 2024
December 20, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Naughty or Nice Match: Robin Shaw vs. Leo Canedo vs. Dustin Daniels vs. Draven Silvera vs. Bucio vs. Nina
Nina won a shot at the MPW National Championship
Draven Silvera won a shot at the MPW Tag Team Championship
Leo Canedo won a Lump of Coal
Dustin Daniels won a championship match anytime, anyplace he wants
J2 Mattioli over Ray Rosas
The Heartless Kings (The Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff and Damian Drake) to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship
Diego Valens over Hunter Gallagher
Miggy Rose over Cameron Gates and Adrian Quest in a Triple Threat Match to retain the MPW Championship
Danny Divine over Cody Prince in a Holiday Hardcore Match to retain the MPW National Championship
