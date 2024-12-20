Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Naughty or Nice 2024 at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Naughty or Nice 2024

December 20, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Naughty or Nice Match: Robin Shaw vs. Leo Canedo vs. Dustin Daniels vs. Draven Silvera vs. Bucio vs. Nina

Nina won a shot at the MPW National Championship

Draven Silvera won a shot at the MPW Tag Team Championship

Leo Canedo won a Lump of Coal

Dustin Daniels won a championship match anytime, anyplace he wants

J2 Mattioli over Ray Rosas

The Heartless Kings (The Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff and Damian Drake) to retain the MPW Tag Team Championship

Diego Valens over Hunter Gallagher

Miggy Rose over Cameron Gates and Adrian Quest in a Triple Threat Match to retain the MPW Championship

Danny Divine over Cody Prince in a Holiday Hardcore Match to retain the MPW National Championship

Be sure to check out the events page for the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.