MetalMania presented MetalMania Burn in East LA at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA.

MetalMania

Burn in East LA

December 15, 2024

Don Quixote

Los Angeles, CA

DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly) over Death and Desire (Chris Nasty and Gin Seven)

Otis Cogar and Tara Zep over Christina Von Eerie and Judge Joe Dred in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Microman over Kris Brady

Masha Slamovich over Amira, Dulce Tormenta, and Kitsune

Matthew Justice and Mecha Wolf over Lince Dorado and Best 666 in a Lucha Extrema Match

