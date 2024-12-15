MetalMania – 15 December 2024 – Results

12/15/2024

MetalMania presented MetalMania Burn in East LA at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

MetalMania
Burn in East LA
December 15, 2024
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA

DoomFly (Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly) over Death and Desire (Chris Nasty and Gin Seven)

Otis Cogar and Tara Zep over Christina Von Eerie and Judge Joe Dred in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Microman over Kris Brady

Masha Slamovich over Amira, Dulce Tormenta, and Kitsune

Matthew Justice and Mecha Wolf over Lince Dorado and Best 666 in a Lucha Extrema Match

