\New Japan Pro Wrestling presented Strong Style Evolved 2024 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA. Click for results.

\New Japan Pro Wrestling

Strong Style Evolved 2024

December 15, 2024

Walter Pyramid

Long Beach, CA

Kickoff Match

Zane Jay over Matt Vandagriff via Submission in a NJPW STRONG Survivor Match

Main Card

Mina Shirakawa over Johnnie Robbie at 7:40

The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) over the Grizzled Young Veterans (c) (James Drake & Zack Gibson) at 12:43 to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions

TJP over Clark Connors, Kosei Fujita, and Kushida in a Four-Way Match at 10:24

Hechicero over Lio Rush at 11:29

United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Templario) over Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Titán) at 10:34

Gabe Kidd over Ryohei Oiwa at 13:00 to retain the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste, and Zack Sabre Jr.) over Dirty Work (Fred Rosser and Tom Lawlor) and Shota Umino at 16:45

Konosuke Takeshita & Jack Perry over Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) at 17:44

Mercedes Mone over Hazuki at 26:36 to retain the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship

