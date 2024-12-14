SVN Wrestling – 14 December 2024 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 12/14/2024

SVN Wrestling
2024 King of the Deathmatches
December 14, 2024
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA

Shlak over Ninja Mack in a Death By A Thousand Cuts Match to advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Deathmatches Tournament

Big F’n Joe over Bestia 666 in a Doorway To Death Match to advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Deathmatches Tournament

Otis Cogar over Judge Joe Dred via Submission in a Dog Collar Match to advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Deathmatches Tournament

Masada over Jake Crist in a Sticks and Stones Match to advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Deathmatches Tournament

Journey Fatu over Aeroboy in a Barbwire Bundles Match to advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Deathmatches Tournament

Hoodfoot over Orin Veidt in a Tokyo Towers Match to advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Deathmatches Tournament.

Shlak over Masada to advance to the finals of the King of the Deathmatches Tournament

Otis Cogar over Journey Fatu to advance to the finals of the King of the Deathmatches Tournament

Hoodfoot over Big F’n Joe to advance to the finals of the King of the Deathmatches Tournament

Bobby Beverly over Alex Colon to retain the SVN Ultraviolent Championship

Shlak over Hoodfoot and Otis Cogar in the finals of the 2024 King of the Deathmatches Tournament

