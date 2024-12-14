Game Changer Wrestling presented GCW Highest in the Room 3 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
Game Changer Wrestling
GCW Highest in the Room 3
December 14th, 2024
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA
Starboy Charlie over Man Like Dereiss
Effy over Matt Cardona after interference from Chris Jericho
Sidney Akeem over Fuego Del Sol
Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) over the Stoner Bros (Rick Scott and Scott Rock Stoner)
Brooke Havoc over Dulce Tormenta and Zara Zakher in a Triple Threat Match
Josh Barnett over Royce Isaacs via Knockout in a Bloodsport Rules Match
Janelasus (Joey Janela and Megan Bayne) over Rich and Powerful (Richard Holliday and Parrow)
Los Desperados (Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, and Arez) over Juicy Finau and the Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera)
Allie Match over Vipress
Matthew Justice over Dr. Redacted
