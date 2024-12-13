Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Not Another Christmas Show at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Not Another Christmas Show

December 13, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Royce Isaacs over Dustin Daniels

Bucio over David Madison

The Heartless Kings (Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over Cody Prince and Draven Silvera

Diego Valens over Ray Rosas

Danny Divine over Antonio Rivers

Miggy Rose over J2 Mattioli via Submission to retain the MPW Championship

