Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Not Another Christmas Show
December 13, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Royce Isaacs over Dustin Daniels

Bucio over David Madison

The Heartless Kings (Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over Cody Prince and Draven Silvera

Diego Valens over Ray Rosas

Danny Divine over Antonio Rivers

Miggy Rose over J2 Mattioli via Submission to retain the MPW Championship

