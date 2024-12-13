Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Not Another Christmas Show at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Not Another Christmas Show
December 13, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Royce Isaacs over Dustin Daniels
Bucio over David Madison
The Heartless Kings (Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over Cody Prince and Draven Silvera
Diego Valens over Ray Rosas
Danny Divine over Antonio Rivers
Miggy Rose over J2 Mattioli via Submission to retain the MPW Championship
