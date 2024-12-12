SoCal News and Notes is back! Featuring news and notes on Hoodslam, SVN, events at Don Quixote this weekend, Epic Pro, East Los Lucha, MLW, TNA, and NJPW on this edition of SoCal News and Notes!

–Hoodslam, the Oakland-based promotion founded by Dark Sheik, will be making its San Diego-area debut tomorrow night in National City, CA. The show is set to include Dark Sheik vs. Johnnie Robbie. Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.com.

–SVN Wrestling, a Texas-based promotion that is a spinoff of the Los Angeles-based Circle 6, will be holding the 2024 King of the Deathmatches tournament at Don Quixote in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Tickets are available at SVNwrestling.com. The event will also be available on iPPV via SoleStreaming.com.

-Speaking of Don Quixote, the venue is scheduled to feature two other wrestling events this weekend along with SVN’s King of the Deathmatches.

On Friday night, M81 Presents and Los Goths Co. will be presenting Lucha Goth Haus – Noche De Krampus. The event will feature live Lucha Libre matches, musical performances, and art performances. There will also be a Lucha Goth Dance Club from 11 PM until 2 AM. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

On Sunday at 6:00 PM, the Portland-based METALMANIA will be presenting METALMANIA: LUCHA LIBRE & HEAVY METAL, featuring live Lucha Libre and heavy metal performances. Tickets are available at Dice.FM.

–New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA on Sunday. The main event is scheduled to feature the following matches:

NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hazuki.

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Jack Perry

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste) vs. Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor

NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Gabe Kidd (c)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Titan) vs. United Empire (Templario & Jakob Austin Young)

Lio Rush vs Hechicero

Clark Connors vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kosei Fujita vs. TJP

NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) (c) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

Mina Shirakawa vs Johnnie Robbie

Kickoff Match

Matt Vandagriff vs Zane Jay

Tickets are available at LongBeachState.com/njpw.

–Epic Pro Wrestling is targeting a date in mid-March 2025 for their return and is expecting to make an announcement within the next week. The promotion has been on hiatus since August.

–East Los Lucha will be doing a toy giveaway at their next event on December 22nd at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. The promotion is also offering $10 off tickets on Eventbrite with promo code JINGLE10.

–Major League Wrestling will be making their SoCal debut on April 5th with Battle RIOT VII set to take place at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, CA. Tickets for the show are on sale now at Eventbrite. Prices range from $12.10-$108.22.

Wrestlers announced for Battle RIOT VII include Matt Riddle, Donovan Dijak, Satoshi Kojima, KENTA, Mistico, Krule, Minoru Suzuki, Ikuro Kwon, Janai Kai, AKIRA, the Rogue Horsemen (BRG, Bobby Fish, and the Andersons), Alex Kane, Matthew Justice, and Delmi Exo.

–TNA Wrestling will be returning to Southern California on April 27th for Rebellion at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, the home of the USC Trojans basketball and volleyball teams. Tickets will be available on December 20th at 10 AM.

–Be sure to check out the events page for the latest news and info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.