Primal Pro Wrestling – 8 December 2024 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 12/08/2024

Primal Pro Wrestling Primal Rage took place in National City, CA. Click for results.

Primal Pro Wrestling
Primal Rage
December 8, 2024
National City, CA

The Pumpline (Boa Silva and Antonio Rivers) over The Lockerroom (Javi Baja and Gustavo Perez)

Yassin Khan over Graham Bell

Chris Nasty over J2 Mattioli

The Block (Xander Philips and JF3000) over Jake Maze and Arath Arellano

Jeremiah Fresh over Mathias

Jake Redondo over Robin Shaw

CJ Tino over Zara Zakher, Joey Lancaster, and Michael Hopkins

