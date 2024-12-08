Primal Pro Wrestling – 8 December 2024 – Results

Primal Pro Wrestling Primal Rage took place in National City, CA. Click for results.
Primal Pro Wrestling
Primal Rage
December 8, 2024
National City, CA
The Pumpline (Boa Silva and Antonio Rivers) over The Lockerroom (Javi Baja and Gustavo Perez)
Yassin Khan over Graham Bell
Chris Nasty over J2 Mattioli
The Block (Xander Philips and JF3000) over Jake Maze and Arath Arellano
Jeremiah Fresh over Mathias
Jake Redondo over Robin Shaw
CJ Tino over Zara Zakher, Joey Lancaster, and Michael Hopkins
