MPW Happy Holidays You Bastard took place at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Happy Holidays You Bastard

December 6, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Royce Isaacs over El Primohenio via submission

Leo Canedo over Antonio Rivers and Robin Shaw in a Triple Threat Match

Nina over Auntie Hydie

The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli, Rebel Storm, and Jeremiah Fresh) over Danny Divine, Draven Silvera, and Cody Prince

Miggy Rose over Ray Rosas via submission

The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff and Damian Drake) over Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio)