Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Happy Holidays You Bastard
December 6, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Royce Isaacs over El Primohenio via submission
Leo Canedo over Antonio Rivers and Robin Shaw in a Triple Threat Match
Nina over Auntie Hydie
The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli, Rebel Storm, and Jeremiah Fresh) over Danny Divine, Draven Silvera, and Cody Prince
Miggy Rose over Ray Rosas via submission
The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff and Damian Drake) over Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio)
