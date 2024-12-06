Millennium Pro Wrestling – 6 December 2024 – Results

MPW Happy Holidays You BastardMPW Happy Holidays You Bastard

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 12/06/2024

MPW Happy Holidays You Bastard took place at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Happy Holidays You Bastard
December 6, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Royce Isaacs over El Primohenio via submission

Leo Canedo over Antonio Rivers and Robin Shaw in a Triple Threat Match

Nina over Auntie Hydie

The Heartless Kings (J2 Mattioli, Rebel Storm, and Jeremiah Fresh) over Danny Divine, Draven Silvera, and Cody Prince

Miggy Rose over Ray Rosas via submission

The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff and Damian Drake) over Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "Millennium Pro Wrestling – 6 December 2024 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.