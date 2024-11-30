Rival Pro Wrestling – 30 November 2024 – Results

Rival Pro Wrestling All Eyes On Us took place at the American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for results.

Rival Pro Wrestling
All Eyes On Us
November 30, 2024
American Legion Post 241
Baldwin Park, CA

Danny Limelight over Skalibur

Mylo over Sandra Moone and Gypsy Mac in a Triple Threat Match

Che Cabrera over Adrian Quest

Chris Nasty and Wicked Wickett over El Cucuy and Sonico in a Rival Rules Match

Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose) over The Krusty Knew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) to retain the Rival Pro Tag Team Championship

Bad Dude Tito over Royce Isaacs to retain the Rival Pro Championship

