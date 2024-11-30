Rival Pro Wrestling All Eyes On Us took place at the American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for results.
Rival Pro Wrestling
All Eyes On Us
November 30, 2024
American Legion Post 241
Baldwin Park, CA
Danny Limelight over Skalibur
Mylo over Sandra Moone and Gypsy Mac in a Triple Threat Match
Che Cabrera over Adrian Quest
Chris Nasty and Wicked Wickett over El Cucuy and Sonico in a Rival Rules Match
Los Suavecitos (Ricky Gee and Danny Rose) over The Krusty Knew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) to retain the Rival Pro Tag Team Championship
Bad Dude Tito over Royce Isaacs to retain the Rival Pro Championship
