Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Black Friday at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Black Friday

November 29, 2024

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Danny Divine over CJ Tino to retain the MPW National Championship

Roberto Perez over Robin Shaw

Team Friendship (Barbie Boi, Delilah Doom, Nina, and Cody Prince) over Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas, Diego Valens, Leo Canedo, and Auntie Hydie) in an Elimination Match

Order of elimination:

Cody Prince by Ray Rosas

Leo Canedo by Barbie Boi

Auntie Hydie by Delilah Doom

Delilah Doom by Diego Valens

Barbie Boi by Diego Valens

Diego Valens by Nina

Ray Rosas by Nina

J2 Mattioli over Draven Silvera

The Heartless Kings (Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio) to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions

Miggy Rose over Brendan Divine in a No Disqualification Match to become the new MPW Champion