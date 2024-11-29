Millennium Pro Wrestling presented MPW Black Friday at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
MPW Black Friday
November 29, 2024
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Danny Divine over CJ Tino to retain the MPW National Championship
Roberto Perez over Robin Shaw
Team Friendship (Barbie Boi, Delilah Doom, Nina, and Cody Prince) over Paradise Lost (Ray Rosas, Diego Valens, Leo Canedo, and Auntie Hydie) in an Elimination Match
Order of elimination:
Cody Prince by Ray Rosas
Leo Canedo by Barbie Boi
Auntie Hydie by Delilah Doom
Delilah Doom by Diego Valens
Barbie Boi by Diego Valens
Diego Valens by Nina
Ray Rosas by Nina
J2 Mattioli over Draven Silvera
The Heartless Kings (Rebel Storm and Jeremiah Fresh) over Full Send (Dustin Daniels and Bucio) to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions
Miggy Rose over Brendan Divine in a No Disqualification Match to become the new MPW Champion
