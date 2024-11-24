Primal Pro Wrestling Primal Rage took place in National City, CA. Click for results.
Primal Pro Wrestling
Primal Rage
November 24, 2024
National City, CA
Arath Arellano vs. Jake Maze ended in a No Contest
Leo Canedo over Jake Redondo
Joey Lancaster over Tariq Tarvos and Davion Jacot in a Triple Threat Match
Michael Hopkins over Mike Cunningham
CJ Tino over Jordan Oasis
Jeremiah Fresh over J2 Mattioli to retain the Primal Pro Wrestling Championship
