Primal Pro Wrestling
Primal Rage
November 24, 2024
National City, CA

Arath Arellano vs. Jake Maze ended in a No Contest

Leo Canedo over Jake Redondo

Joey Lancaster over Tariq Tarvos and Davion Jacot in a Triple Threat Match

Michael Hopkins over Mike Cunningham

CJ Tino over Jordan Oasis

Jeremiah Fresh over J2 Mattioli to retain the Primal Pro Wrestling Championship

