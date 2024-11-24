Primal Pro Wrestling Primal Rage took place in National City, CA. Click for results.

Primal Pro Wrestling

Primal Rage

November 24, 2024

National City, CA

Arath Arellano vs. Jake Maze ended in a No Contest

Leo Canedo over Jake Redondo

Joey Lancaster over Tariq Tarvos and Davion Jacot in a Triple Threat Match

Michael Hopkins over Mike Cunningham

CJ Tino over Jordan Oasis

Jeremiah Fresh over J2 Mattioli to retain the Primal Pro Wrestling Championship